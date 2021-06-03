Rockies win 11-6, sending Rangers to 15th straight road loss

The Rockies are now 19-12 at Coors Field, but a 4-22 record on the road has them sitting at just 23-34 on the season.

DENVER — Austin Gomber pitched six shutout innings, Charlie Blackmon homered and the Colorado Rockies beat Texas 11-6 to finish a franchise-worst 0-9 trip for the Rangers and extend their longest losing streak since 2003 to nine games.

Texas fell behind 9-0 by the sixth inning and lost its 15th consecutive road game, one shy of the franchise record set by the 1961 Washington Senators, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The Rangers are 13-13 at home but 9-23 on the road.

