Brewers beat Rockies 5-0 to complete sweep, win 5th straight

MILWAUKEE — Keston Hiura homered, doubled and drove in three runs to back a sharp performance by Eric Lauer, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 5-0 on Sunday afternoon for their fifth consecutive victory.

Lauer struck out six over six innings of two-hit ball. After the Rockies loaded the bases with two outs in the second, Lauer retired 13 of his last 14 batters.

Omar Narváez also went deep as the NL Central-leading Brewers completed a three-game sweep and improved to 26-9 in day games.

The Rockies lost their fourth straight and fell to 6-31 away from Coors Field for the majors’ worst road record.

