Arenado homers, Wainwright pitches Cards past Rockies 2-0

Colorado dropped to a major league-worst 2-14 on the road.

ST. LOUIS — Nolan Arenado homered against his former team, Adam Wainwright pitched three-hit ball into the ninth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Colorado Rockies 2-0 on Sunday afternoon.

Yadier Molina hit an RBI double and Ryan Helsley got Josh Fuentes to ground into a game-ending double play with the bases loaded.

St. Louis completed a three-game sweep and has won nine of 11 overall.

Arenado was acquired from the Rockies in a blockbuster trade in early February after the star third baseman spent the first eight years of his career with Colorado.

Wainwright struck out five and walked three over 8 1/3 innings, improving to 11-1 against the Rockies.

Nolan to the pen! pic.twitter.com/cIXmjeKtPu — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 9, 2021

