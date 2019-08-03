DENVER — This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com.

If you need another reason to cheer on our beloved Colorado Rockies, Taco Bell is again offering its very popular taco promo this season, from April 5 to September 30.

Most locations in the Denver metro area are participating. (There may be other locations participating in Colorado — just check first.)

The day following a game in which the Rockies score 7 runs or more (win or lose), score 4 regular crunchy tacos (or should it be taco’s?) for$2 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. at participating locations.

You must purchase 4 tacos in total, in order to get them for 50¢ each. There is no drink purchase required.

Limit one special per person, per qualifying day.

A family of four could easily eat dinner for under $10…and probably still have a few tacos left over for a midnight snack.

There are so many games in the season. As a result, it’s challenge to keep up, when the deal is available. However, go to the Colorado Rockies website and in the upper left corner look at scores for the day’s game or the previous day’s game, so you know when it’s “Crunch Time.”

Bargain Hunter’s Tip: The promo time overlaps for one hour from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. with the fast-food chain’s daily Happy Hour promo, which runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. During those hours, get a medium drink orregular Freeze for $1, too.

Now, that’s savings we’ll go to bat for anytime.

Go, Rockies!

