Rockies to refund April and May tickets

Fans should retain their Coors Field game tickets for June-September and await further direction.

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies are beginning the process of refunding tickets for games scheduled in April and May.

The baseball club announced Thursday that refunds for single game purchases "will be completed in the next 10-14 business days on the credit or debit card that was used for the original purchase."

Ticket holders who purchased their games through the Group, Suite or Season Ticket Departments will be contacted with additional details by the Rockies.

The Rockies said fans should retain their game tickets for June to September and await further direction as details are being finalized.

"We are very disappointed we are not currently playing baseball at Coors Field, but are optimistically looking forward to baseball returning to Colorado as soon as possible," said a statement from the club.

The most recent information related to the 2020 regular season will be posted at Rockies.com/Update.

