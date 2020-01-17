DENVER — The Colorado Rockies will retire jersey number 33 in honor of outfielder Larry Walker, the team announced Friday.

The number retirement ceremony for the iconic Rockies outfielder will take place on Sunday, April 19 before the Rockies' game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The ceremony will cap a weekend of celebrations in honor of Walker.

“There is no bigger honor an organization can give a player than retiring his number,” said Walker on Thursday. “Today, Dick Monfort called to say that they are going to retire #33! I can’t tell you how taken aback I am by this gesture. I am both thrilled and honored and I look forward to seeing my number hanging next to the greatest Rockie of all time, #17!”

Walker played parts of 10 seasons with the Rockies from 1995 to 2004, batting .334 with 297 doubles, 44 triples, 258 home runs, 848 RBI, 126 stolen bases and 584 walks.

“Larry Walker carried all five tools, and was the most instinctive player I have ever seen play the game,” said Rockies Owner/Chairman & CEO Dick Monfort. “He put together 17 incredible years in the big leagues. Number 33 hanging in Coors Field will be a constant reminder of the vast talent of Larry Walker that we were all so lucky to witness here in Colorado.”

Walker ranks first in Rockies history in batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage, and ranks second in runs, hits, doubles, home runs and RBI, behind Todd Helton.

Walker’s number 33 will join Helton’s number 17 inside Coors Field, alongside the initials "KSM" in honor of the Rockies’ late president Keli McGregor, and number 42, which was retired throughout Major League Baseball in 1997 in honor of Jackie Robinson.

