DENVER — The Colorado Rockies and All-Star shortstop Trevor Story finalized a $27.5 million, two-year deal, avoiding arbitration.
Story remains eligible to become a free agent following the 2021 World Series.
The 27-year-old slugger hit 35 homers and swiped 23 bases last season. He also set career highs in runs, batting average and on-base percentage.
He's the second shortstop in major league history with multiple 30-homer, 20-steal seasons.
