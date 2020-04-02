DENVER — The Colorado Rockies and All-Star shortstop Trevor Story finalized a $27.5 million, two-year deal, avoiding arbitration.

Story remains eligible to become a free agent following the 2021 World Series.

The 27-year-old slugger hit 35 homers and swiped 23 bases last season. He also set career highs in runs, batting average and on-base percentage.

He's the second shortstop in major league history with multiple 30-homer, 20-steal seasons.

Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story, left, tags out San Francisco Giants' Steven Duggar on an attempted steal of second base during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 11, 2019, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

