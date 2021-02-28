In first game since Arenado trade, Rockies win Spring Training opener

Colorado opened the exhibition portion of the 2021 season on Sunday afternoon with a 5-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Nolan Arenado played baseball on Sunday afternoon.

It just wasn't for the Colorado Rockies.

Arenado suited up thousands of miles away in Florida for his new team, the St. Louis Cardinals, while the Rockies took on the Diamondbacks in their Spring Training opener in Scottsdale, Ariz.

And it was a successful start to the exhibition season for Colorado, taking down the Diamondbacks 5-2 in a game that was called final after eight innings of play.

Austin Gomber, whom the Rockies acquired in the shocking trade that sent Arenado to St. Louis last month, pitched two scoreless innings to start the game, striking out one and giving up just one hit.

The offense wasn't anything to write home about as both Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon didn't play, but familiar names in Garrett Hampson and Raimel Tapia drove in runs while Ryan McMahon scored a run. It's largely expected McMahon will replace Arenado at third base.

The win, of course, doesn't mean anything, but the Rockies are officially 1-0 in games without Arenado. That record will get wiped before the regular season begins at home on April 1 against the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Meanwhile, St. Louis tied its opener against Washington 4-4 on Sunday afternoon while Arenado went 0-2 with a strikeout.