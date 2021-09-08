Rockies nine-game winning streak at Coors Field ends with loss to Arizona

Colorado pitcher Jon Gray has lost four straight starts, all in August, and saw his ERA rise to 6.75 for the month.

DENVER — Daulton Varsho hit a three-run homer and finished a single short of hitting for the cycle to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Colorado Rockies 8-4 on Sunday for a rare win at Coors Field.

Taylor Widener tossed five innings of one-hit ball to help Arizona end a seven-game losing streak in Denver.

Widener allowed a run, walked five and struck out five to pick up his first win since April 4.

Colorado had won five straight and nine in a row at home.

Jon Gray has lost four straight starts, all in August, and saw his ERA rise to 6.75 for the month.

