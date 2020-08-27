Rockies withstand Arizona's rally in 9th, hold on to win 8-7

Colorado has won three games in a row after its recent slump.

PHOENIX — Charlie Blackmon hit a grand slam to help Colorado build a big lead and the Rockies held on during a tense ninth inning to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-7.

Blackmon’s second career slam made it 8-1 in the top of the eighth. After the Diamondbacks scored twice in the bottom half of the inning, they rallied for four runs in the ninth.

Christian Walker’s two-run single - which was inches shy of being a game-winning homer - pulled the D-backs within an 8-7 margin.

Jeff Hoffman earned his first big league save when Nick Ahmed struck out looking with the bases loaded to end the game.

Colorado has won three straight. Arizona has lost eight in a row.