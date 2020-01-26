DENVER — Neither Nolan Arenado or general manager Jeff Bridich spoke to reporters during the Colorado Rockies fan fest at Coors Field.

Manager Bud Black recently reached out to Arenado after the star third baseman said he felt a level of "disrespect" from the front office in the wake of trade rumors and the team not being active in player acquisition this winter.

Black left a message. Black fully believes that once the Rockies get to spring training, the situation will work itself out.

RELATED: AP source: Story, Rockies agree to $27.5 million, 2-yr deal

RELATED: Mike Rice named new Rockies radio announcer

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports