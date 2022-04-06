Russell Wilson to throw 1st pitch for Rockies' opener

Former Rockies minor-leaguer Russell Wilson will be at Coors Field on Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Four months before the start of NFL Training Camp, Colorado sports fans will get their first look at Russell Wilson's throwing arm.

Former Colorado Rockies minor leaguer and current Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will throw the ceremonial first pitch at Coors Field on Friday, confirmed 9NEWS Broncos Insider Mike Klis.

First pitch of the Opening Day game between the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. Friday.

"I think the Colorado Rockies play this weekend, right?" teased Wilson on social media. "I think it's Opening Day. Baseball, Rockies, Dodgers, great game. I guess I got to go to the game, right? Maybe I'll bring my glove. Maybe I'll see you guys there."

Wilson, 33, was selected by the Rockies in the fourth round of the 2010 MLB draft. In two low-level minor-league seasons, the second baseman Wilson hit a combined .229 with five homers and 26 RBIs with 19 stolen bases.

In the NFL, Wilson has nine Pro Bowl selections in his 10 seasons, two Super Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl ring.

Source confirms new Broncos QB and former Rockies minor-leaguer Russell Wilson will throw out first pitch for Rox season opener Friday vs Dodgers. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) April 6, 2022

“I was gifted to play two sports,” Wilson told 9NEWS in 2014. “I was a high draft pick in baseball. I feel, and certainly the Colorado Rockies felt, I could play in the major leagues. But I had this urge to play in the National Football League. I was 5-11 and everybody was telling me I couldn’t. But I knew from seeing guys like Drew Brees, Doug Flutie, Fran Tarkenton from the past, and knowing the talent that God gave me, I knew I could do it. I just needed an opportunity. There’s nothing like having the ball in your hands with two minutes remaining and you have 80,000 people rooting against you.”

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

Broncos team stores just got in a huge supply of Russell Wilson jerseys. #9sports pic.twitter.com/heSI2Shr18 — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) April 4, 2022

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Locked On Broncos Podcast

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.