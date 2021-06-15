McMahon's big night leads Rockies past Padres

Colorado improved to 22-14 at Coors Field on the season as they rallied from a 4-0 deficit on Tuesday night to beat San Diego 8-4.

DENVER — Through two innings on Tuesday night it did not look good for the Colorado Rockies against the San Diego Padres.

The deficit was 4-0, courtesy of a two-run home run by superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. and an RBI single from opposing pitch Yu Darvish.

But in one of their best rallies of the season, the bats came alive and the Rockies ran away from the Padres to win 8-4. The victory improved Colorado to 22-14 at Coors Field this season.

Ryan McMahon led the charge, delivering an RBI triple, two-run home run and sacrifice fly. It was part of a 3-3 night for McMahon in which he drove in four runs and scored two more.

Yonathan Daza also delivered three hits for the Rockies and Raimel Tapia threw out two of his own.

Chi Chi Gonzalez went six innings for Colorado despite the shaky start to earn the win. The series with the Padres concludes on Wednesday afternoon.

>> Video above: Jillian Geib living her dream as an official scorer for MLB

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.