SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Colorado Rockies have named infielder Ryan McMahon the winner of the 16th annual Abby Greer Award, presented to the Rockies Spring Training Most Valuable Player.

McMahon has batted .434 with 11 runs, eight doubles, one triple, three home runs and 11 RBI in 22 spring training games through Friday, March 22.

McMahon also leads Major League Baseball in slugging percentage (.792) and total bases (42) and is tied for first with 12 extra-base hits.

The Abby Greer Award was created in honor and remembrance of Abby Greer, a Rockies fan from Boulder, who lost her life at the age of six in a tragic accident near Coors Field in 2002.

Some past winners of the Abby Greer Award:

2018 - Mike Tauchman

2016 - Trevor Story

2013 - Corey Dickerson

2009 - Ryan Spilborghs

2007 - Troy Tulowitzki

2005 - Cory Sullivan

Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon in action against the Cincinnati Reds in a spring training baseball game Monday, March 18, 2019, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

AP

