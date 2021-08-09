Hilliard, Cron lift Rockies past division-chasing Dodgers

Colorado broke a five-game skid at Coors Field by beating NL West title-chasing Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

DENVER — Sam Hilliard lined a three-run homer, C.J. Cron had four hits and the Colorado Rockies broke a five-game skid at Coors Field by beating the NL West title-chasing Los Angeles Dodgers 10-5.

The Dodgers may be in danger of losing more ground to division-leading San Francisco.

They entered the day a game behind the Giants, who played late in San Diego.

This had all the makings of a pitchers’ duel with All-Stars Walker Buehler and Germán Márquez on the mound.

Instead, it was anything but, as the teams combined for 19 hits, including three homers and even a two-run double from Márquez that chased his counterpart from the game.

