Hilliard, Hampson lift Rockies over Diamondbacks 9-4

DENVER — Pinch-hitter Sam Hilliard hit a go-ahead RBI triple in the sixth inning, Garrett Hampson homered and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-4.
C.J. Cron had three hits and two RBIs, and Connor Joe added two hits and two RBIs for the Rockies, who won their eighth in a row at home.
Ketel Marte homered for the Diamondbacks.
Rookie Arizona starter Tyler Gilbert, who no-hit the San Diego Padres last Saturday in his first big league start, gave up a single to Brendan Rodgers, the second batter he faced, quickly putting to rest the notion of successive no-hitters.
>>Video above: Colorado Rockies now say fan was calling for Dinger, not using racial slur
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add it to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.