Diaz, Padres bullpen dominate in 4-2 win over Rockies

SAN DIEGO — Reliever Miguel Diaz rejoined the Padres for the fourth time this season and was part of a dominant performance by the San Diego bullpen in a 4-2 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Trent Grisham drove in two runs, a day after his game-ending single beat Washington 9-8 when the Padres rallied from an eight-run deficit, matching the biggest comeback in team history.

Four San Diego relievers combined for 5 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out seven.

The Padres have won nine straight against Colorado at Petco Park, their longest active home winning streak against any opponent.

