Musgrove fans 11 in 7 scoreless innings, Padres beat Rockies

Colorado lost its fifth game on its current road trip Thursday night.

SAN DIEGO — Joe Musgrove struck out 11 in seven scoreless innings, leading the San Diego Padres to a 3-0 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Musgrove, who threw a no-hitter earlier in the season, was dominant throughout.

The right-hander gave up an infield single in the first inning to Brendan Rodgers and a single in the first and a double in the fourth to Charlie Blackmon, and that was the extent of the Rockies offense.

Padres closer Mark Melancon pitched a scoreless ninth for his major league-leading 32nd save.

>> Video above: When does Trevor's Rockies story end?

