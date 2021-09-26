Giants hold NL West lead, top Rockies; Belt's hand injured

The Giants have won 15 of 19. They began the day with a two-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

DENVER — Brandon Crawford homered to cap a four-run ninth inning and the San Francisco Giants held their lead in the NL West, beating the Colorado Rockies 6-2.

San Francisco now heads home with a chance to clinch their first division title since 2012.

Giants first baseman Brandon Belt left the game in the seventh inning after getting hit on the left hand with a pitch while squaring to bunt.

Manager Gabe Kapler said X-rays were inconclusive and Belt will be reevaluated back in San Francisco.

>>Video above: Rockies officially retire Larry Walker's No. 33 in festive pregame ceremony

