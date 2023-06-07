Slater drives in runs in 7th and 8th, helps Giants rally to 5-4 win over Rockies

Colorado squandered a four-run lead in Wednesday night's loss.

DENVER — Austin Slater had a pinch-hit RBI single in a three-run seventh inning and drove in another run in a two-run eighth as the San Francisco Giants rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 5-4 on Wednesday night after being held hitless into the sixth inning.

Taylor Rogers (2-2) picked up the win with a scoreless inning of relief, and Camilo Doval got three outs for his 15th save.

Nolan Jones hit a solo homer for the Rockies, who build a four-run lead through six innings and yet still lost their 10th straight to the Giants.

Colorado rookie Connor Seabold didn’t allow a hit until LaMonte Wade Jr. singled cleanly to left field with one out in the sixth. The 27-year-old right-hander struck out four and walked two, but didn't figure in the decision.

With Colorado leading 4-0 at the start of the seventh inning, Seabold issued a leadoff walk to Michael Conforto. Mitch Haniger then singled and the Rockies brought in reliever Brent Suter. Slater, batting for Mike Yastrzemski, delivered an RBI single.

Wilmer Flores, pinch-hitting for Blake Sabol, followed with a single that loaded the bases before Casey Schmitt singled and drove in two more runs. Justin Lawrence (2-3) relieved Suter and struck out pinch-hitter J.D. Davis, batting for Brandon Crawford, before retiring Wade and Thairo Estrada on foul popouts to end the inning.

The Giants picked up where they left off in the top of the eighth. Lawrence walked Joc Pederson, struck out Conforto and hit Haniger with a pitch. Slater singled to tie the score at 4 before Patrick Bailey laid down a squeeze bunt. Haniger charged home from third just ahead of the throw to the plate to put the Giants on top.

The Rockies took a 3-0 lead in the second, getting an RBI single from Ezequiel Tovar and a two-run double from Charlie Blackmon. The double was the 300th of Blackmon’s career. Jones homered off Logan Webb leading off the bottom of the sixth to give Colorado a 4-0 lead.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: C Joey Bart continues a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento this week. Bart, who has appeared in four games, has been on the 10-day injured list with a left groin strain since May 19, and there’s no word on when he might be reinstated. “The rehab assignment is now getting him fully healthy,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “He’s playing pretty regularly in Sacramento and we’re just going to read it day by day.”

UP NEXT

RHP Alex Cobb (5-2, 2.71 ERA) was scheduled to start Thursday’s series finale for the Giants. He’ll be opposed by Colorado RHP Chase Anderson (0-0, 2.08 ERA).

