Scott Oberg, sidelined for three Rockies seasons with blood clots, announces retirement

He isn't going far: Oberg is taking on a new role as a Rockies special assistant to baseball operations.

DENVER — Scott Oberg etched his name in the Rockies' history books in 2018.

The National League Wild Card game was in the 12th inning when Oberg took the mound at Wrigley Field. That's as pressure-packed as it gets for a pitcher, but Oberg wasn't phased.

He struck out then-Cubs slugger Kris Bryant to end the inning, then did the same to all three he faced in the 13th. Oberg got the win, and more importantly helped the Rockies take a playoff game for the first time since 2009.

“Most nerve-racking game in my entire life,” he recalled last year, adding that his back leg was shaking the entire time. “I really didn’t want to screw it up.”

Now, after missing the last three seasons after suffering blood clots, the reliever is hanging up his cleats. He isn't going far: Oberg is taking on a new role as a Rockies special assistant to baseball operations, a part-time position that will allow him to stay around the team, and the game, he loves.

