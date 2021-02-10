Colorado Rockies sign Senzatela, Cron to extensions

Senzatela has the second-highest home winning percentage by a Rockies starter in franchise history.

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies announced Tuesday they have agreed to contract extensions with first baseman C.J. Cron and pitcher Antonio Senzatela.

The right-handed Senzatela and the Rockies have agreed on a five-year contract that covers the 2022-26 seasons with an option for the 2027 season.

Senzatela, 26, went 4-10 with a 4.42 ERA, 32 walks and 105 strikeouts in 28 starts in 2021, setting career highs in starts, innings pitched and strikeouts.

In his career at Coors Field, Senzatela has gone 24-12 with a 4.65 ERA, a .667 home winning percentage that ranks as the second-highest by a Rockies starter in franchise history.

Cron's deal is a two-year contract that covers the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Cron, 31, batted .281 with 31 doubles, 28 home runs, 92 RBI, 60 walks and a .375 on-base percentage in 142 games with the Rockies in 2021. Cron was named the National League Player of the Month in August after leading the NL in batting average.

