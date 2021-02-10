Colorado Rockies sign Senzatela, Cron to extensions

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies announced Tuesday they have agreed to contract extensions with first baseman C.J. Cron and pitcher Antonio Senzatela.
The right-handed Senzatela and the Rockies have agreed on a five-year contract that covers the 2022-26 seasons with an option for the 2027 season.
Senzatela, 26, went 4-10 with a 4.42 ERA, 32 walks and 105 strikeouts in 28 starts in 2021, setting career highs in starts, innings pitched and strikeouts.
In his career at Coors Field, Senzatela has gone 24-12 with a 4.65 ERA, a .667 home winning percentage that ranks as the second-highest by a Rockies starter in franchise history.
Cron's deal is a two-year contract that covers the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
Cron, 31, batted .281 with 31 doubles, 28 home runs, 92 RBI, 60 walks and a .375 on-base percentage in 142 games with the Rockies in 2021. Cron was named the National League Player of the Month in August after leading the NL in batting average.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.