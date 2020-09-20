x
Senzatela helps Rockies avoid sweep, beat Dodgers 6-3

Senzatela carried over his command from his last start when he turned in his first career complete game. He allowed one run over 6 1/3 innings.
Credit: AP
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela works against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Antonio Senzatela pitched efficiently into the seventh inning as the Colorado Rockies avoided a Los Angeles sweep with a 6-3 win and delayed the Dodgers from clinching their eighth straight NL West title. 

The Dodgers could’ve wrapped up the division with a victory and a loss by San Diego later in the day. 

They took three of four from a struggling Rockies team that played their final series at Coors Field this season. 

Tony Gonsolin struck out a career-best 10, including the first six he faced, over five innings. He gave up three hits. 

The Rockies will finish their season with four games in San Francisco against the Giants and then four games against the Diamondbacks in Arizona. 

