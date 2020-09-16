x
Colorado Rockies

Senzatela pitches 1st complete game as Rockies top A's 3-1

Credit: AP
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela (49) celebrates with Elias Diaz (35) after the Rockies' win over the Oakland Athletics in a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER — Antonio Senzatela pitched the first complete game of his career and Elias Díaz hit a two-run homer to lead the Colorado Rockies over the Oakland Athletics 3-1 on Tuesday night. 

Senzatela allowed six hits and retired the last eight batters he faced against the AL West leaders for Colorado’s first complete game since German Marquez went the distance in April 2019.

The right-hander fanned Mark Canha with a 97 mph fastball and got Jake Lamb on a grounder to end it. Senzatela (4-2) struck out three and walked one. 

He threw 74 of his 109 pitches for strikes in a rare pitching gem at Coors Field. 

The Rockies and Athletics conclude the series on Wednesday afternoon at Coors Field. 

