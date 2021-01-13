Senzatela, Rockies agree to $3 million, 1-year contract

A right-hander who turns 26 on Jan. 21, Senzatela was 5-3 with a 3.44 ERA in 12 starts last year.

DENVER — Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies have agreed to a $3 million, one-year contract that avoided salary arbitration.

He earned $212,407 prorated from a $573,500 salary and had been eligible for arbitration for the first time.