x
Senzatela sharp over 6 innings, Rockies hold off Padres 9-6

The Rockies moved to 6-2 which is tied for the team’s second-best start in franchise history.
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela works against the San Diego Padres in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Antonio Senzatela pitched six innings of one-run ball, designated hitter Matt Kemp homered for a second straight game and the Colorado Rockies held off the San Diego Padres 9-6. 

Senzatela was the latest to turn in an efficient performance. 

Colorado’s starters rank first in the majors with a 2.00 ERA. The right-hander allowed four hits, walked one and struck out six to help the Rockies take two of three from San Diego and win their third straight series.  

Kemp hit a two-run homer off Zach Davies in the fourth. 

