Senzatela sharp over 6 innings, Rockies hold off Padres 9-6

The Rockies moved to 6-2 which is tied for the team’s second-best start in franchise history.

DENVER — Antonio Senzatela pitched six innings of one-run ball, designated hitter Matt Kemp homered for a second straight game and the Colorado Rockies held off the San Diego Padres 9-6.

Senzatela was the latest to turn in an efficient performance.

Colorado’s starters rank first in the majors with a 2.00 ERA. The right-hander allowed four hits, walked one and struck out six to help the Rockies take two of three from San Diego and win their third straight series.