Senzatela sizzling on cool night, Rox beat Diamondbacks 8-0

Colorado snapped a four-game skid with Wednesday night's win at Coors Field.

DENVER — Antonio Senzatela pitched eight electric innings on a cool evening, Chris Owings had three extra-base hits before leaving with right leg soreness, and the Colorado Rockies snapped a four-game skid by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-0

Senzatela scattered four hits by mixing in a sizzling slider with a fastball that was moving all over.

He walked two and struck out three. Senzatela was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the bottom of the eight after throwing 96 pitches.

It was a second straight rough outing for Arizona's Madison Bumgarner. He allowed five runs and eight hits over five innings.

>>Video above: Rockies past and present excited for All-Star Game in Denver

