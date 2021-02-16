22 non-roster players invited to Rockies Spring Training

Regis Jesuit High School graduate Max George will be attending his first Major League Spring Training.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Colorado Rockies announced Tuesday the club’s non-roster invitations to 2021 Major League Spring Training.

Seven of the Rockies' 22 non-roster invites are joining from different organizations. Fifteen players finished last season in the Rockies organization, including four who appeared in a Major League game with the Rockies: Chi Chi González, Joe Harvey, Chris Owings and Jesus Tinoco.

Colorado native Max George, a Regis Jesuit High School graduate, will be attending his first Major League Spring Training, said the Rockies.

The Rockies begin Spring Training on Sunday, Feb. 28 with a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick Resort.

Rockies pitchers and catchers are scheduled to have their first workout on Thursday, Feb. 18. The first full-squad workout is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Colorado Rockies 2021 Non-Roster Invitations:

LH Pitchers

Brian Gonzalez

Ryan Rolison

RH Pitchers

Julian Fernández

Chi Chi González

Joe Harvey

Heath Holder

Dereck Rodríguez

Chad Smith

Jesus Tinoco



Catchers

José Briceño

Max George

Willie MacIver

Chris Rabago

Brian Serven



Infielders

Greg Bird

C.J. Cron

Connor Joe

Chris Owings

Eric Stamets

Alan Trejo

Ryan Vilade

Outfielders

Jameson Hannah

