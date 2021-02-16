22 non-roster players invited to Rockies Spring Training

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Colorado Rockies announced Tuesday the club’s non-roster invitations to 2021 Major League Spring Training.
Seven of the Rockies' 22 non-roster invites are joining from different organizations. Fifteen players finished last season in the Rockies organization, including four who appeared in a Major League game with the Rockies: Chi Chi González, Joe Harvey, Chris Owings and Jesus Tinoco.
Colorado native Max George, a Regis Jesuit High School graduate, will be attending his first Major League Spring Training, said the Rockies.
Above video: Do Rockies fans still owe allegiance to a team that makes bad decisions?
The Rockies begin Spring Training on Sunday, Feb. 28 with a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick Resort.
Rockies pitchers and catchers are scheduled to have their first workout on Thursday, Feb. 18. The first full-squad workout is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Colorado Rockies 2021 Non-Roster Invitations:
LH Pitchers
- Brian Gonzalez
- Ryan Rolison
RH Pitchers
- Julian Fernández
- Chi Chi González
- Joe Harvey
- Heath Holder
- Dereck Rodríguez
- Chad Smith
- Jesus Tinoco
Catchers
- José Briceño
- Max George
- Willie MacIver
- Chris Rabago
- Brian Serven
Infielders
- Greg Bird
- C.J. Cron
- Connor Joe
- Chris Owings
- Eric Stamets
- Alan Trejo
- Ryan Vilade
Outfielders
- Jameson Hannah
