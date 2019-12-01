Colorado Rockies All-Star shortstop Trevor Story signed a reported $5 million deal with the club, after almost going into arbitration over his salary.

Story had the best year of his career last season, with 37 home runs and a .291 batting average. His 88 runs, 42 doubles, six triples, 108 RBI and 27 stolen bases were also career highs for the 26-year-old.

In addition, Story was named an All-Star in the 2018 campaign, his first ever.

The Rockies also announced the club had agreed to one-year contracts with right-handed pitchers Chad Bettis, Jon Gray and Scott Oberg, as well as left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson and catcher Tony Wolters.

Bettis made 20 starts and seven relief appearances for the Rockies last season, finishing 5-2 with 47 walks and 80 strikeouts.

Gray finished the 2018 season with a 12-9 record, 52 walks and 183 strikeouts in 31 starts. He was also the 2018 Opening Day starter, his second consecutive, making him the fifth starter in Rockies franchise history to get the back-to-back Opening Day starts.

Oberg held an 8-1 record last season with 12 walks and 57 strikeouts in his 56 relief appearances for Colorado. His eight victories were tied for first among National League relievers.

Anderson finished 2018 with a 7-9 record, 59 walks and 164 strikeouts in 32 starts. Both his innings pitched and strikeouts were career highs.

Wolters made 56 starts for the Rockies in the 2018 season. He scored 19 runs (four doubles, four triples, three homers), had 27 RBI and two solen bases with a .170 batting average.

Friday's signings bring the Rockies total number of arbitration-eligible players up to seven on the off-season. Left-handed pitcher Chris Rusin previously agreed on a one-year contract on November 29.