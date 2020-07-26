Story hits 2 HRs after Kluber exit, Rockies top Rangers 5-2

ARLINGTON, Texas — Trevor Story homered twice for Colorado after Corey Kluber left his Texas debut with shoulder tightness, and the Rockies beat the Rangers 5-2.
Kluber, who was acquired in an offseason trade with Cleveland, lasted just one inning and 18 pitches in his first start in almost 15 months.
The two-time Cy Young Award winner was knocked out of his last start for the Indians on May 1, 2019, after his right forearm was broken by a comeback liner.
Colorado will be off on Monday before playing two games against the Athletics in Oakland on Tuesday and Wednesday. The home opener is on July 31 against the San Diego Padres.