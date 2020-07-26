Story hits 2 HRs after Kluber exit, Rockies top Rangers 5-2

Colorado will be off on Monday before playing two games against the Athletics in Oakland on Tuesday and Wednesday.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Trevor Story homered twice for Colorado after Corey Kluber left his Texas debut with shoulder tightness, and the Rockies beat the Rangers 5-2.

Kluber, who was acquired in an offseason trade with Cleveland, lasted just one inning and 18 pitches in his first start in almost 15 months.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner was knocked out of his last start for the Indians on May 1, 2019, after his right forearm was broken by a comeback liner.