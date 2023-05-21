Seager 3 RBIs, Jung's 9th HR leads Rangers over Rockies 13-3 for 3-game sweep

Texas completed the three-game sweep of Colorado on Sunday afternoon.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Corey Seager hit a two-run homer in a five-run second inning and an RBI double in a six-run fifth, helping the Texas Rangers rout the Colorado Rockies 13-3 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.

Seager had a two-run homer for the second straight day, scoring three times and also singling. He returned Wednesday after missing 31 games with a strained hamstring.

Texas scored 31 runs in the sweep, its most in a three-game series since 2018 against Minnesota. At 29-17 the Rangers are 12 games over .500 for the first time since finishing 2016 at 95-67. They have outscored opponents 297-189, the largest run difference through 46 games in franchise history, topping 90 in 2012.

Josh Jung put Texas ahead in the second against Connor Seabold (1-1) with his ninth homer, a solo drive that tied the Los Angeles Dodgers’ James Outman for the rookie lead.

Leody Taveras hit a three-run double just inside the left-field line as the Rangers opened an 11-0 lead in the fifth. Texas leads the major leagues in runs per game (6.46) and double-digit games (12).

Marcus Semien also had three RBIs. Josh Smith homered in a two-run eighth inning off Alan Trejo, a second baseman making his second mound appearance this season.

Andrew Heaney (3-3) won for the first time in five starts since April 22, allowing one run — unearned — and six hits in six innings.

Seabold allowed five runs and five hits in 3 2/3 innings. He made his fourth consecutive start, promoted from the bullpen because three starters are on the injured list.

Matt Carasiti, called up from Triple-A Albuquerque before the game for his first big league appearance since 2019, gave up six runs in the fifth on five hits and three walks.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Chase Anderson (0-0. 0.00 ERA) will make his second start since being claimed off waivers two weeks ago. RHP Edward Cabrera (2-3, 4.71) starts Monday for visiting Miami.

Rangers: RHP Dane Dunning (4-0, 1.69), the rotation fill-in for injured Jacob deGrom, can tie his career high for wins in a season Monday at Pittsburgh against RHP Luis Ortiz (0-2, 5.63).

