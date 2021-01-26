Rockies great Todd Helton misses out on baseball HOF, but improves vote total

Arguably the best player in Rockies history, the first baseman saw another significant jump in his vote total as he looks to earn a spot in Cooperstown.

SECAUCUS, N.J. — Former Colorado Rockies first baseman Todd Helton is trending in the right direction to one day make The National Baseball Hall of Fame.

It just won't be this year.

The vote was revealed Tuesday afternoon during a live show on MLB Network and Helton received 44.9% of the vote, with 75% needed for enshrinement. That was a marked improvement over 2019 (16.5%) and 2020 (29.2%) for the Rockies' legend.

No player reached the required 3/4 mark to earn a spot in the Hall of Fame this year for the first time since 2013.

Helton, clearly trending in the right direction, is eligible for voting each of the next seven years for a spot in Cooperstown. For his sake, hopefully it happens sooner that that.

In an illustrious 17 seasons, all with the Rockies, Helton had a career .316 batting average, 369 home runs and racked up more than 1400 RBIs. Helton appeared in five All-Star games, won four Silver Sluggers and three Gold Gloves. He finished as high as 5th in MVP voting in 2000 and 2nd in Rookie of the Year voting in 1998.

Helton would be the second member of the Rockies organization enshrined if it happens, joining Larry Walker who was voted in last year. It was Walker's 10th and final year of eligibility, and a lot of nervous Colorado fans were thrilled to finally see Walker rewarded.