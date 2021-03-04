Purr-fect night: Bauer solid, cat takes field in Dodgers win

Colorado suffered its first loss of the season on Friday night at Coors Field.

DENVER — Trevor Bauer took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning in his Los Angeles debut before allowing a pair of two-run homers, and the Dodgers held on after building a big lead to beat the Colorado Rockies 11-6.

The game had a little bit of everything, including a gray cat making a surprise appearance on the field in the eighth inning.

The furry feline hung out in center with Cody Bellinger for a moment before being picked up and ushered out by stadium personnel.

Bauer was purring along through six innings as the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner baffled the Rockies with a dancing slider and nasty four-seam fastball.

