Story, Gray stay put with Rockies after MLB trade deadline

Friday afternoon's trade deadline passed without Colorado making any major roster moves.

DENVER — All eyes were on the clock as the MLB trade deadline approached.

The Colorado Rockies had entertained offers for two of their biggest players before Friday afternoon's trade deadline came. In the end, both shortstop Trevor Story and pitcher Jon Gray remained with the team.

Both players are set to become free agents at the end of the season.

Multiple teams had interest in acquiring both players, according to multiple reports. But no deals were made before the 2 p.m. (MT) deadline.

"We'll see what the future brings, what happens in the offseason," interim GM Bill Schmidt said. "(Our conversation) was very short. I told him 'Trevor, you're still a Rockie. I look forward to having you the next two months.' And hopefully we have him longer than two more months."

The Rockies made a smaller trade earlier this week that sent pitcher Mychal Givens to Cincinnati for local product Case Williams and Noah Davis.

Colorado continues its California road trip tonight at San Diego. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. (MT).

