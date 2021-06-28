Trevor Story to participate in Home Run Derby at Coors Field

Story will have the hometown Colorado crowd behind him in his first Home Run Derby.

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies will be represented in the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby.

Rockies shortstop Trevor Story announced Monday that he will be participating in the Home Run Derby during Major League Baseball's All-Star Week.

This will be the first Derby appearance for Story, who has nine home runs in 66 games this season.

Reigning Home Run Derby champion Pete Alonso and two-way star Shohei Ohtani have both confirmed their participation in the event, as well.

The 2021 Home Run Derby will be held at Coors Field on Monday, July 12, the day before the All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 13.

The hometown hero! @Tstory2 has announced that he will be participating in the #HRDerby. pic.twitter.com/SSgiNY1o7I — MLB (@MLB) June 28, 2021

The July 13 All-Star Game was set to be played in Atlanta, but MLB pulled out after a new voting law was enacted in the state. The last time the game was played in Colorado was in 1998, but Denver had been in talks with MLB to host a future game and submitted a bid for 2024.

Colorado natives and Grammy-nominated pop group OneRepublic have also been added to the lineup of in-park events ahead of the All-Star Game.

OneRepublic will be taking the stage at Coors Field on Sunday, July 11, right after the Futures Game and right before the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game.

All-Star Week’s largest free fan event, the interactive "Play Ball Park" festival, will be held at the Colorado Convention Center from Friday, July 9 through Tuesday, July 13 during the 2021 MLB All-Star Week.

Tickets for the five-day All-Star festival are free and available at AllStarGame.com. Admission will be based on timed entry into downtown Denver's Colorado Convention Center that fans can register for when claiming their complimentary tickets. All tickets are digital and can be accessed through the free MLB Ballpark app.

All-Star Week events

91st MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field (July 13)

All-Star Workout Day featuring Home Run Derby (July 12)

All-Star Sunday featuring All-Star Futures Game (July 11)

All-Star Celebrity Softball Game (July 11)

All-Star 5K (July 10)

Play Ball Park at the Colorado Convention Center (July 9–13)

