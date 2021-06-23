Story homers twice, Márquez dominates as Rockies top M's 5-2

SEATTLE — Trevor Story hit a solo homer in the fourth inning, added a two-run shot in the eighth, and the Colorado Rockies won for just the sixth time on the road in a 5-2 win over the Seattle Mariners.
Story’s two homers and a two-run shot from Brendan Rodgers provided more than enough offensive punch on a day German Márquez was outstanding on the mound.
Márquez took a perfect game into the sixth inning before it was broken up on a solo homer from Taylor Trammell.
Márquez allowed two hits and struck out seven over eight innings.
