One of the biggest names in Colorado Rockies history has called it a career.

Troy Tulowitzki, a former shortstop with the club from 2006-2015, has retired from Major League Baseball, according to multiple sources.

"Tulo" set the standard at Coors Field defensively with highlight reel plays that landed him five All-Star selections and two Gold Gloves. He was also a two-time Silver Slugger.

Tulowitzki spent most of his time bouncing back and forth from injuries after being traded to the Toronto Blue Jays four years ago and then to the New York Yankees last year.

He posted a .290 career batting average -- his best with Colorado (.299).

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports