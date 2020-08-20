Tucker homers, triples twice; Astros beat Rockies, 13-6

Colorado has now lost eight of ten games and three straight to Houston. The series will conclude Thursday afternoon at Coors Field.

DENVER — Kyle Tucker homered, hit two triples and drove in four runs, and the Houston Astros beat the Colorado Rockies 13-6 on Wednesday night for their seventh straight win.

Carlos Correa homered among his three hits, and George Springer and Martin Maldonado also went deep for Houston.

The Astros had a season-high 20 hits to back a strong outing from Framber Valdez.

Houston third baseman Alex Bregman left the game with a leg injury after doubling to right field to lead off the fourth inning. He started limping as he approached first, jogged to second base and immediately was removed from the game.