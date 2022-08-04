Regis Jesuit grad Ty Blach fulfills dream of pitching for Colorado Rockies

Blach graduated from Regis Jesuit High School in Aurora and then played for Creighton University.

DENVER — Ty Blach grew up sleeping under Rockies sheets, surrounded by team memorabilia in his childhood bedroom.

He knew every player on the roster, and attended 30 to 40 games a year at Coors Field, sitting in the first row of section 203. Blach got to every game early, armed with his allowance, so he could play the speed pitch game. Then he would promptly take his seat, never missing a single minute of the game. There's even a brick outside the stadium that says 'Ty Blach, little cat, future Rockie.'

And on Sunday, after a long journey back from Tommy John surgery, Blach finally got to pitch for the team he grew up cheering for. He did so in memorable fashion, pitching four scoreless innings of relief in the Rockies' 9-4 win over the Dodgers.

"It hasn't quite set in yet," Blach, covered in a beer shower and wearing the MVP chain, said. "It's a dream come true. It's one of the most wonderful things that's ever happened to me."

