Urías, Smith lead Dodgers past virus-impacted Rockies, 10-4

Colorado was without manager Bud Black and five other team members due to health and safety protocols and contact tracing.

DENVER — Julio Urías became the first 12-game winner in the majors, Will Smith drove in four runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the coronavirus-compromised Colorado Rockies 10-4.

The Rockies were without manager Bud Black and five other team members due to health and safety protocols and contact tracing. In addition to Black, first base coach Ron Gideon and four Rockies players were not available.

Right-hander Antonio Senzatela was scheduled to start but was added to the COVID-19 injured list instead, along with fellow pitchers Yency Almonte and Jhoulys Chacín, and outfielder Yonathan Daza.

Bench coach Mike Redmond served as acting manager.

