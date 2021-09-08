Webb, Yastrzemski, Duggar power Giants past Rockies 12-3

Colorado will look to avoid the series sweep on Wednesday afternoon.

DENVER — Logan Webb pitched effectively for seven innings, Mike Yastrzemski homered and Steve Duggar had two triples among his three hits as the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 12-3.

Brandon Crawford added three hits and an RBI. All of Duggar’s hits went for extra bases and he drove in three runs.

Yastrzemski added a run-scoring single in the ninth, finishing with three RBIs, as San Francisco won for the fifth time in six games.

C.J. Cron had an RBI double for Colorado. Pinch-hitter Joshua Fuentes and Rio Ruiz added RBI singles.

>>Video above: Colorado Rockies now say fan was calling for Dinger, not using racial slur

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.