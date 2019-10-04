DENVER — The Colorado Rockies game originally scheduled for Wednesday, April 10 has been postponed due to inclement weather, the team announced today.

The game vs. the Atlanta Braves will now be played on Monday, Aug. 26 at 1:10 p.m.

Blizzard warnings and winter storm warnings will be in effect from noon Wednesday through noon Thursday for Denver and northern Colorado. Morning rain at Coors Field will turn colder Wednesday afternoon with snow by evening.

Tickets from the Wednesday, April 10 game are valid for the Monday, Aug. 26, 1:10 p.m. game.

If fans with tickets cannot attend the Aug. 26 game, exchanges may be made for any game throughout the remainder of the season — value for value, best available seating. The Rockies add that exchanges must be made prior to first pitch of the Aug. 26 game.

