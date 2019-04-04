This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com.

Part of the fun of going to see the Colorado Rockies is when they offer a special giveaway or promo on select game days. And it’s much more than just bobbleheads and baseball cards.

This season, they’re giving away everything from ticket package deals (often with food & drink), tote bags, beach towels, jerseys, t-shirts, $1 hot dog coupons, wristbands, light bulbs, bracelets and more on specific game days.

If you’re the “party planner” in your circle, check out the promo schedule to pick the best day to go for maximum fun and freebies.

The promo items are free and (usually) limited to the first 10,000 to 15,000 ticketed fans through the gates. (However, the details vary by promo.) Some items are more popular than others, so plan accordingly for traffic and parking to get to there on time. Remember, Coors Fields seats 50,445 fans.

Colorado Rockies 2019 Promotional Items

Fri. April 5 – Rally towel

Sat. April 6 - Magnetic schedules

Sun. April 7 - Wild Card pennant

Sat. April 20 – MLB Network tote bag

Sun. May 12 – Mother’s Day wristlet

Sun. May 26 – Military Appreciation picnic mat

Sat. June 15 - Drink tumblers

Sun. June 16 – Father’s Day hat

Sat. June 29 – Kyle Freeland shirt

Sun. June 30 - Trevor Story bobblehead

Sun. July 14 - Charlie Blackmon bobblehead

Sat. Aug. 3 - Star Wars R2-D2 beverage wrap

Sun. Aug. 4 - Kyle Freeland bobblehead

Tues. Aug. 27 - Team poster

Sat. Aug. 31 – Lunch bag

> Click/tap here to review the complete 2019 Promotional Schedule.

