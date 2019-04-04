This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com.
Part of the fun of going to see the Colorado Rockies is when they offer a special giveaway or promo on select game days. And it’s much more than just bobbleheads and baseball cards.
This season, they’re giving away everything from ticket package deals (often with food & drink), tote bags, beach towels, jerseys, t-shirts, $1 hot dog coupons, wristbands, light bulbs, bracelets and more on specific game days.
If you’re the “party planner” in your circle, check out the promo schedule to pick the best day to go for maximum fun and freebies.
The promo items are free and (usually) limited to the first 10,000 to 15,000 ticketed fans through the gates. (However, the details vary by promo.) Some items are more popular than others, so plan accordingly for traffic and parking to get to there on time. Remember, Coors Fields seats 50,445 fans.
Colorado Rockies 2019 Promotional Items
Fri. April 5 – Rally towel
Sat. April 6 - Magnetic schedules
Sun. April 7 - Wild Card pennant
Sat. April 20 – MLB Network tote bag
Sun. May 12 – Mother’s Day wristlet
Sun. May 26 – Military Appreciation picnic mat
Sat. June 15 - Drink tumblers
Sun. June 16 – Father’s Day hat
Sat. June 29 – Kyle Freeland shirt
Sun. June 30 - Trevor Story bobblehead
Sun. July 14 - Charlie Blackmon bobblehead
Sat. Aug. 3 - Star Wars R2-D2 beverage wrap
Sun. Aug. 4 - Kyle Freeland bobblehead
Tues. Aug. 27 - Team poster
Sat. Aug. 31 – Lunch bag
> Click/tap here to review the complete 2019 Promotional Schedule.
