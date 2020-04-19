DENVER — On Jan. 17, the sports world was thriving.

The Nuggets and Avalanche were rolling along during great regular season and the NFL playoffs were coming down to the wire.

So when the Colorado Rockies announced late that morning they would retire Larry Walker's No. 33 jersey on Sunday, April 19 at Coors Field before a game against the Cardinals, no one thought it wouldn't happen.

Except, it didn't. Not today.

With the sports world on hold due to the novel coronavirus, and MLB uncertain when or if there will be a season, Coors Field sat empty Sunday on what was supposed to be a historic day for Walker and the team.

Walker, 53, was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Jan. 21 and is slated to be honored as part of the Hall’s Induction Weekend July 24-27 in Cooperstown, New York.

He played parts of 10 seasons with the Rockies from 1995 to 2004, batting .334 with 297 doubles, 44 triples, 258 home runs, 848 RBI, 126 stolen bases and 584 walks. He was a National League All-Star five times and won seven Gold Gloves and three Silver Slugger awards.

“Larry Walker carried all five tools, and was the most instinctive player I have ever seen play the game. He put together 17 incredible years in the big leagues. Number 33 hanging in Coors Field will be a constant reminder of the vast talent of Larry Walker that we were all so lucky to witness here in Colorado," Rockies owner Dick Monfort said in the original press release about the retirement ceremony.

Walker's jersey will undoubtedly be on display at Coors Field someday and the ceremony will be rescheduled.

But until that happens, we remember what today was supposed to be.

