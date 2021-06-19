Adames homers in ninth, Brewers beat Rockies 6-5

Colorado's longest winning streak of the season was snapped Saturday night.

DENVER — Willy Adames had four hits, including a go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 6-5.

Adames also had three doubles and finished with three RBIs for the Brewers, who snapped a five-game skid as well as a seven-game losing streak to the Rockies.

Raimel Tapia, Yonathan Daza, Trevor Story and Ryan McMahon each had two hits and Charlie Blackmon drove in two with groundouts for the Rockies, who saw their season-high five-game winning streak snapped.

Tapia extended his hitting streak to 16 games, the longest active streak in the majors.

