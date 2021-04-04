McKinstry hits inside-the-park homer, Dodgers beat Rox 6-5

Colorado falls to 1-2 on the early season with Saturday night's loss to Los Angeles.

DENVER — Zach McKinstry hustled for a go-ahead, inside-the-park homer in the eighth inning when outfielder Raimel Tapia reached over the fence to bring the ball back only to have it bound out of his glove and roll away as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 6-5.

Kenley Jansen recorded the final five outs to earn the save. McKinstry lined a fastball Mychal Givens for his first major league homer.

It also was the first inside-the-park homer by a Dodgers players since Chris Taylor on Sept. 18, 2017, at Philadelphia.

