Welcome to Cooperstown, Roy Halladay.

The standout pitcher, who was a Colorado high school legend at Arvada West, was part of the 2019 class elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

Halladay had a 16-year career in the MLB after being drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in 1995. He made his debut in 1998, becoming a two-time Cy Young Award winner before retiring after the 2013 season.

After 12 years in Toronto, he joined the Philadelphia Phillies for four seasons to close out his career.

Also highlighting Halladay's major-league career were a perfect game in 2010, a no-hitter in the NLDS, 2,117 total strikeouts and an overall ERA of 3.38.

Halladay passed away in 2017 at age 40 in a plane crash he was piloting over the Gulf of Mexico.

Halladay received 85.4 percent of votes from the ballots, while only 75 were required to be elected.

"Memorialized forever in the Hall (of Fame) with the greatest of all time, which is where he belongs," Zach Keiter, Halladay's former Arvada West teammate said.