Coors Field to host 2021 MLB All-Star Game

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Gov. Jared Polis will discuss the event at 11:30 Tuesday morning.

DENVER — For the first time since 1998, the MLB All-Star Game will be played in Colorado.

Major League Baseball (MLB) has moved the game from Georgia to Denver's Coors Field this summer.

9NEWS confirmed with a MLB source on Monday night the game will indeed be headed to the Mile High City. A formal announcement is expected at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday with Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado).

MLB announced last week the game would be moved out of Atlanta in response to a controversial voting law in Georgia.

Polis' office released the following statement to 9NEWS on the possibility:

“Like so many Coloradans, I’m excited and hopeful that Major League Baseball makes the best decision and formally chooses to play the 2021 All-Star game in Denver. It would be good for baseball and good for Colorado.”

Hancock's office said something similar:

“We are excited about the possibility of hosting the All Star Game and are awaiting MLB’s decision.”

On Sunday night, Polis' office released the following statement to 9NEWS:

“The Governor knows that Colorado is the best home for the All-Star Game, especially because Colorado also has strong laws that enable voters to cast their legal ballots any way they choose including through mail or in person. The Governor will be burning up the phones the next few days to see if there is an opening to bring the All-Star game to Denver.”