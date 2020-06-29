PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Mike Leake is opting out of playing in the 2020 MLB season, D-backs GM Mike Hazen announced Monday.
Leake is the first known MLB player to choose to opt-out of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The D-backs acquired Leake, a former Arizona State Sun Devil, from the Seattle Mariners last season. Leake pitched in 10 games for Arizona going 3-3 with a 4.35 ERA and 29 strikeouts.
A text from Leake's agent Danny Horwits to ESPN's Jeff Passan read: "During this global pandemic, Mike and his family had many discussions about playing this season. They took countless factors into consideration, many of which are personal to him and his family. After thorough consideration, he has chosen to opt out of playing in 2020. This was not an easy decision for Mike. He wishes the best of luck and health for his Diamondback teammates this season and he's looking forward to 2021."
The MLB announced last week there would be a 2020 season after weeks of negotiations between the owners and the players. The 60-game season is expected to begin July 23 or 24.