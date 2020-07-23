Dodgers ace Kershaw out with back issue, was starting opener

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw has been put on the injured list because of a back issue hours before he was scheduled to start Thursday night against the San Francisco Giants on opening day of the shortened season.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw’s back stiffened up in a weight room workout two days ago.
The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner had been set to make his ninth opening day start.
He'll be replaced by right-hander Dustin May in the matchup at Dodger Stadium.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports